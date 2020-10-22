Version 2.0 of the application, in development since 2015, is based on functional prototypes, which were tested by more than 200 patients of the Sangre Azul clinic - the pioneer of invisible orthodontic treatment in Slovakia.

The StrojCHECK application by Sangre Azul is an intelligent application developed by doctor Andrej Thurzo, MD, PhD, MPH, MHA. The app helps to follow the necessary routines during treatment with an invisible braces such as Invisalign. After the experience from the development of 2015-2020, we have decided to reduce the current version 2.0 of the application only for Android users.

The aim of programming the application was to make it easier for patients to maintain the necessary discipline and thus have the treatment more effective. In particular, the reduction of the time needed to achieve the final result of the orthodontic treatment and, last but not least, it has allowed the clinical practices to reduce the costs and bring better affordability of this treatment to patients.

The principle was to reduce the necessary visits for the urgent servicing like revision of the treatment in case of significant non-tracking (by its prevention). Improving the patient's compliance during treatment reducing the necessary chair-time brings benefits to dental practice and patient as well.

Since 2020, at the time of the outbreak of the pandemic, the application was fully redesigned, we have incorporated various motivational mechanisms like "winning streaks", we have involved the use of accelerators and artificial intelligence - including the connection to Dental Monitoring technology.

Thanks to this application, such a number of personal visits is not necessary, which makes it easier, especially during a pandemic, to significantly reduce the number of physical visits to the outpatient clinic.

The StrojCHECK app by Sangre Azul from Dr. Thurzo was the first and still is, the only intelligent application for patients on invisible orthodontic treatment that combines patient coaching, intelligent reminders, A.I. powered routines for better patient compliance directly connected to reducement of the treatment costs. (Better patient - lower treatment costs). And all of this with possible connection to social networks.