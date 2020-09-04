- New in version 1.1

* Add reminders for each item by tapping [Reminders] button on lower right when adding/editing an item.

Stripes is a beautiful checklist manager that's surprisingly easy to use and fun to interact with.

Write, mark, browse, keep and share your thoughts anytime with Stripes.

Easy browsing / intuitive user interface.

Supports double column layout for longer lists.

Unlimited input text.

Fullscreen mode.

Share your list and import others'.

Colorize your list.

Beautifully designed only for iOS.

Language localizations: English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese(Simplified), Japanese and Korean.