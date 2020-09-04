Join or Sign In

Stripes (Checklist & List manager) for iOS

By Sahnghyun Cha

Developer's Description

By Sahnghyun Cha

- New in version 1.1

* Add reminders for each item by tapping [Reminders] button on lower right when adding/editing an item.

Stripes is a beautiful checklist manager that's surprisingly easy to use and fun to interact with.

Write, mark, browse, keep and share your thoughts anytime with Stripes.

Easy browsing / intuitive user interface.

Supports double column layout for longer lists.

Unlimited input text.

Fullscreen mode.

Share your list and import others'.

Colorize your list.

Beautifully designed only for iOS.

Language localizations: English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese(Simplified), Japanese and Korean.

What's new in version 1.1.5

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.1.5

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

