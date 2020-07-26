Sign in to add and modify your software
StrikeBox is a multiplayer first-person shooter with elements of a construction sandbox. The game can be built from base and shelter objects. You can play with friends up to 10 people in the game. The game has a lot of different weapons, from pistols to bazookas and grenade launchers. You can also spawn equipment: cars, helicopters and use in the game.