StrikeBox: Sandbox&Shooter for iOS

By Narek Martirosyan Free

Developer's Description

StrikeBox is a multiplayer first-person shooter with elements of a construction sandbox. The game can be built from base and shelter objects. You can play with friends up to 10 people in the game. The game has a lot of different weapons, from pistols to bazookas and grenade launchers. You can also spawn equipment: cars, helicopters and use in the game.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.0

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 2.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

