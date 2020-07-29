Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Strike a Pose! posing cam for photographer & model for iOS

By TRAN PHUONG $1.99

Developer's Description

By TRAN PHUONG

If you ever run out of ideas, get stuck in creativity or simply need some guidance when photographing people, you can use Posing App as a "posing cheat sheet". Many pro photographers use such a technique when preparing for and during the photo shoot. During a photo shoot dont hesitate to discuss with your subjects which pose is or isnt working in any particular situation. Its very productive and you will feel more confident in what you are doing.

Merged in the practical mobile app format, all of the included poses in Posing App come with easy to understand descriptions and expressive hand drawn illustrations. In contrast to using real photos as samples, illustrations are only body outlines, so it's very simple for a model to understand and recreate the pose. Illustrations aren't in any way restrictive either, the model can be creative and come up with different variants on her own. Initial pose works simply as guidance for something to start with.

You will find that this posing references are original photography records and the database is comprehensive, complete, easy to use and offers practical posing references pictures.

500 different exclusive pose for modeling tests and amazing capture, capture model personality, all about body, posture and variations of posture, we shoot for different attractive and interesting portrait photos, consistent and the largest amount data for the most reasonable price available.

In this app you also find more then 100 tips and tricks for inspirational work for photographer and model.

We also invite professional performers and photographers to demonstrate this poses: all photos was shot at professional studio with best specialists in fashion and photography business .

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now