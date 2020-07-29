If you ever run out of ideas, get stuck in creativity or simply need some guidance when photographing people, you can use Posing App as a "posing cheat sheet". Many pro photographers use such a technique when preparing for and during the photo shoot. During a photo shoot dont hesitate to discuss with your subjects which pose is or isnt working in any particular situation. Its very productive and you will feel more confident in what you are doing.

Merged in the practical mobile app format, all of the included poses in Posing App come with easy to understand descriptions and expressive hand drawn illustrations. In contrast to using real photos as samples, illustrations are only body outlines, so it's very simple for a model to understand and recreate the pose. Illustrations aren't in any way restrictive either, the model can be creative and come up with different variants on her own. Initial pose works simply as guidance for something to start with.

You will find that this posing references are original photography records and the database is comprehensive, complete, easy to use and offers practical posing references pictures.

500 different exclusive pose for modeling tests and amazing capture, capture model personality, all about body, posture and variations of posture, we shoot for different attractive and interesting portrait photos, consistent and the largest amount data for the most reasonable price available.

In this app you also find more then 100 tips and tricks for inspirational work for photographer and model.

We also invite professional performers and photographers to demonstrate this poses: all photos was shot at professional studio with best specialists in fashion and photography business .