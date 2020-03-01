Relax, strengthen and relieve pain & tension!

Great for home or office, this app offers stretching sessions with different stretches and positions suited for practitioners of any level!

To burn fats, lose weight and get fit? To calm down, get relaxed and relive stress? It all depends on your choice!

Stretching is an excellent thing you can do for your health. To discover simple, yet effective moves that can help you limber up for sports, improve your balance and prevent falls, increase your flexibility, and even help relieve arthritis, back, and knee pain, checkout the Stretching Special Health Report from Harvard Medical School.

Benefits of a Stretching Program:

Improved flexibility, stamina, and muscular strength;

Reduced muscle soreness;

Improved muscle and joint mobility;

More efficient muscular movements and fluidity of motion;

Greater ability to exert maximum force through a wider range of motion;

Prevention of some lower-back problems;

Improved appearance and self-image;

Improved body alignment and posture;

Better warm-up and cool-down in an exercise session;

Improved maintenance of blood glucose;

FEATURES

Over 100 customizable stretching exercises.

Over 50 predefined workout routines.

Over 50 healthy menus for breakfast lunch dinner

Fully customizable routines.

Create custom workouts.

Clear pictorial information.

Written exercise instructions.

Fully customized exercise player.

On-screen instructions and timer: you can track everything: total time of workout, performing time etc...

Progress tracking.

Backup/Restore Routines.

Listen to your favorite music during workout.

Detail workout progress through various comparisons, graphs and charts.

Track the exact number of repetitions or time you made for each exercise.

All the data from workouts and exercises are saved.

New calendar: access the saved data through an awesome new calendar // navigate through days of the calendar and see when you worked out and what routines you did and how many exercises you did. Awesome no?

Workout progress - see the routines you did and the progress you made on each routines.

Beautiful graphics so you can see how you progress on each exercise.

Exercise progress - see the exercises you did and how many repetitions or time.

PERFORMANCE STRETCHING PROGRAMS: Its for anyone who is interested in improving flexibility, strength, and strength endurance.

Customizing Your Stretching Program - Stretching Program to Lower Blood Glucose, Sport-Specific Stretches ( Baseball, Golf, Cycling, Diving, ++++)

Dynamic Running Warm Up Stretch Program - Warm up your legs properly to take your run to the next level.

Dynamic Sport Warm Up Stretch Program - Warm up every major muscle group so that you can give your best.

Lower Back Rehab Program - Stretches and strength training moves to improve your core strength, reduce back pain, and increase your range of motion.

Lower Back Static Stretch Program - Work out the stiffness in your lower back and fix your posture.

Lower Body Static Stretch Program - You use your legs for everything, keep them at their functional best.

Upper Body Static Stretch Program - Keep your upper body loose, relaxed, and properly aligned.

Full Body Static Stretch Program - Increase flexibility, range of motion, blood flow, joint health, and posture throughout your entire body.

