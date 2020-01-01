X

Street$ for iOS

By Koolbros Free
The app is not yet available. The Download Now link directs you to the product page in the Apple App Store where you can place a pre-order.

Developer's Description

By Koolbros

StreetS is a weed dispensary simulator and city builder.

In StreetS you start with nothing but a bag of weed and some potential customers looking for hemps medicinal or recreational benefits. Obtain a growing and selling license and sell that weed to make cash and slowly but surely rise to become the owner of the whole street.

Buy and renovate dilapidated buildings to launch businesses, hire staff and make even more cash. Expand and upgrade those businesses to grow your cash stack and become richer and richer.

But never forget your roots. Grow weed and make edibles in your upstairs grow-ops. Expand and upgrade those grow-ops and the weed hungry customers looking for medicinal or recreational marijuana will flock to your street in great numbers.

It is not all going to be carefree though. Cops will stop by to check your license, gangbangers will want a piece of your success and wreck your shops. If you stop and just rest on your laurels you will be eaten alive. Never stop growing.

And once the street becomes too small of a playground for you, expand to other streets and slowly take over the whole world!

Jah be with You. Peace.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping