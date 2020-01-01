StreetS is a weed dispensary simulator and city builder.

In StreetS you start with nothing but a bag of weed and some potential customers looking for hemps medicinal or recreational benefits. Obtain a growing and selling license and sell that weed to make cash and slowly but surely rise to become the owner of the whole street.

Buy and renovate dilapidated buildings to launch businesses, hire staff and make even more cash. Expand and upgrade those businesses to grow your cash stack and become richer and richer.

But never forget your roots. Grow weed and make edibles in your upstairs grow-ops. Expand and upgrade those grow-ops and the weed hungry customers looking for medicinal or recreational marijuana will flock to your street in great numbers.

It is not all going to be carefree though. Cops will stop by to check your license, gangbangers will want a piece of your success and wreck your shops. If you stop and just rest on your laurels you will be eaten alive. Never stop growing.

And once the street becomes too small of a playground for you, expand to other streets and slowly take over the whole world!

Jah be with You. Peace.