Street & Map Dual Viewer Street Browser for Android

By Vecto Free

Developer's Description

By Vecto

An app that makes street views easier to user and is a great tool for planning your trip anywhere on the globe!

Street Browser is an easy way to view street-level images based on Google Street View Maps.

Explore the world and plan your trip, discover new places and step inside locations such as museums, arenas, hotels, restaurants, places of historical heritage and anywhere your destination is.

Double view with both a Map and Street View with full GPS info:

- Altitude

- Location

- Address

- GMT and Local Time

- Density of Air

- Weather

- Barometric Pressure

and more

Track your location on the map as you move around, drop and save pins with comments, save them in the library so you always have your favorite places with you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
