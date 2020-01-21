Multiplayer Street fight 2018 is street Fighting has added a new game! You can spend enjoyable minutes with great graphics and good quality combat skills.

It has very easy controllable system as gameplay. With the joystick, you can move the player back and forth. For various martial art movements, you only need to use the buttons.

With the multi-player combat system we have added to the game, we allow your friends to fight in a multi-player manner. You can show kungfu moves and traditional street fighting techniques in a multiplayer fighting game.

Our game consists of different difficulty ratings. The first part will not respond to the player who you beat in terms of learning to experiment. However, in the next sections you will need to increase the number of fighters and perform well at a later date.

There are many player models in our kungfu game. We will continue to update our game with many levels and characters from yours in line with the demands.

Come on, join the entertainment!