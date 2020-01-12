Have you ever felt like youve run out of things to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hayu, Hulu or any of the many streaming services currently out there? Well, you are not alone weve been there done it and got the t-shirt - thats how Stre@mit was born.

Stre@mit gives you the ability to create a binge worthy watch list that others cant help but copy , allows you to discuss plots and share your recommendations at a click of a button with people who know you best! YOUR FRIENDS!

How it works:

YOUR WATCHLIST - create a top ten watchlist of your fave shows - no need for validation - if you think the show is cool who are we to argue

ADD FRIENDS - now that you have something to share dont keep it to yourself - add friends to your profile so you can share your fave shows with them - opinions and all

DISCUSS THE PLOT - now that your friends are added, chances are, you and your friends are currently watching the same shows so you can use our chat functionality to discuss the plot

HAVE YOU HEARD - we all love some goss dont we? check out our psst feed for the latest news or facts about top rated shows

PLEASE NOTE - Stre@mit is not a streaming platform - it is a place for you to exchange binge worthy shows with your friends so that they always have a pipeline of shows to watch when the weekend arrives or when they cant sleep - nothing worse than running out of things to watch at 2am

NOW, what are you waiting for? Download Stre@mit, create a profile and start sharing your fave binge worthy shows with your friends