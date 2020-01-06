X

Strack & Van Til for iOS

By Media Solutions Corp Free

Developer's Description

By Media Solutions Corp

The Strack & Van Til app enhances your grocery shopping experience. As you shop at a participating store, use this shopping companion app to help save you more money and receive special alerts. Along with being able to view store ads and coupons, the SmartZone feature allows the store to send deals and announcements to your phone. As you wind through the aisles of the store, be ready for offers to pop up on your phone.

Key features:

- Coupons

- Sales flyers

- Shopping list

- Recipes

- SmartZone alerts (special offers triggered via beacons and QR codes throughout the store or via push notifications when you are not in the store)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0.0

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 4.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping