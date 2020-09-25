Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Story Saver for Instagram can assist you save Instagram photos, videos, and Instagram reels in simple steps. With only one click, you'll save the story directly into your mobile. Repost saved videos and photos on your Instagram.
Quickly Save Story
Easily Save photos & videos from Instagram Stories, posts, and IGTV
Easy to use, just 3 simple steps
Save Instagram Stories directly into your device
Repost
Repost videos & photos on your Instagram
Share on social accounts, Facebook, Twitter, etc
Share together with your friends
Powerful Download Manager
Download within the background
Multi-video download
View your download list
Amazing Features
Save Instagram Stories, posts and IGTV
Repost videos & photos
Login on Instagram official website. 100% safe
Login with Instagram and Facebook account
Supports multiple accounts
Search users and browse stories
Bookmark your favorite accounts
Clean interface and straightforward to use
Lightweight story saver
Watch videos with built-in player
the simplest story downloader, IGTV downloader, video downloader for Instagram.
Story Saver - Story Downloader Disclaimer
* Please take the PERMISSION from the owner before you repost videos or photos;
* Were not liable for any property violation that results from unauthorized reposts of videos or photos;
* This app isn't related to Instagram.
Story downloader for Instagram
Looking for an easy story saver? No satisfied insta story saver? This story downloader is certainly your most suitable option . Use the simplest insta story saver for story save. Story downloader for Instagram makes it easy to save lots of stories from Instagram.
Story saver for Instagram
Try this insta story saver for story save. you'll easily story save with this story saver for Instagram. With this story saver for Instagram, you'll enjoy social media anywhere, anytime.