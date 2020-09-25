Story Saver for Instagram can assist you save Instagram photos, videos, and Instagram reels in simple steps. With only one click, you'll save the story directly into your mobile. Repost saved videos and photos on your Instagram.

Quickly Save Story

Easily Save photos & videos from Instagram Stories, posts, and IGTV

Easy to use, just 3 simple steps

Save Instagram Stories directly into your device

Repost

Repost videos & photos on your Instagram

Share on social accounts, Facebook, Twitter, etc

Share together with your friends

Powerful Download Manager

Download within the background

Multi-video download

View your download list

Amazing Features

Save Instagram Stories, posts and IGTV

Repost videos & photos

Login on Instagram official website. 100% safe

Login with Instagram and Facebook account

Supports multiple accounts

Search users and browse stories

Bookmark your favorite accounts

Clean interface and straightforward to use

Lightweight story saver

Watch videos with built-in player

the simplest story downloader, IGTV downloader, video downloader for Instagram.

Story Saver - Story Downloader Disclaimer

* Please take the PERMISSION from the owner before you repost videos or photos;

* Were not liable for any property violation that results from unauthorized reposts of videos or photos;

* This app isn't related to Instagram.

Story downloader for Instagram

Looking for an easy story saver? No satisfied insta story saver? This story downloader is certainly your most suitable option . Use the simplest insta story saver for story save. Story downloader for Instagram makes it easy to save lots of stories from Instagram.

Story saver for Instagram

Try this insta story saver for story save. you'll easily story save with this story saver for Instagram. With this story saver for Instagram, you'll enjoy social media anywhere, anytime.