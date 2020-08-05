Story Saver - a Story & posts Downloader for Instagram. Can download, save and repost Instagram stories, Instagram highlights or Posts. With our app, you can download stories of the people you are following or search for them by name. After login with Instagram, you can easily save any Instagram story or post freely.

Features

Story Downloader - Save story and highlight from any Instagram user.

Photos & Videos Downloader - Save photos and videos from Instagram posts, igtv.

Private Accounts - Support download photos or videos from Instagram private accounts.

Repost - Repost to Instagram Feed or Instagram Stories directly, and you can get hashtag or caption of posts.

HD Quality - Original definition photo and video.

How to use

1. Install and open the app.

2. Log in with your Instagram account, don't worry your account is safe we have no access to any of your data.

3. Choose the people you are following, or search by name. You can save their posts, stories or highlights.

4. Click any photo or video, then you can download it to your mobile device.

For normal use, you need to log in at first. Your Instagram account is absolutely safe while using Story Saver. You can use it without any worry.

Disclaimer

* Story Saver App is not affiliated with Instagram.

* Any unauthorized action or repost of photo or video violations of Intellectual property rights is the sole responsibility of the user.

* Before you download and save any Instagram photo or video, get the permission of the owner.

Contact Us

contact@smarty-apps.com