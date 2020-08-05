story downloader for instagram, see HD Profile photos from Instagram and photo video post Downloader - All features in one app:- This is a very good app which helps you to save story from Instagram and download profile picture (DP) in full HD quality. This app will also help you to save and download IGTV videos which you find educational and interesting.

This is the best app which allows you to save photos and videos from Instagram Stories.You will also be able to see Profile Photo at best available Quality of that DP along with instagram story downloader.

we have also added and covered the feature of insta downloader (Posts including photos/videos) to this app. You can easily enjoy this feature and thus a lot of your space on phone is saved.

To use this story saver and insta stories viewer app, you will have to login into your account.After Login, you will be able to see the list of persons who have put their stories.

How to download Instagram Stories From this app :

Insta Story Download feature is the main Feature of this Instagram story download app. You have to just click on person's profile from the list and all the stories of that person will be displayed infront of you. Just click on Download Icon and your Favourite story from Instagram will be saved Instantly. You will get a notification after your ig download is completed.

How to Download Instant DP in full HD quality :

This instagram profile viewer App will help you to see DP or Profile Picture of your favourite person. You need to just put their exact Username in this app and you will get their dp in best possible quality. You can easily see big dp and save them in just one click. You will really love this insta dp download feature of this app.

how to download photos from instagram :

This app will also help you to save insta photos that you find interesting. You will have to just copy the instagram image download exact link and paste that link into this app. Your photo will be downloaded and you will get a notification after your download instagram photos task is completed successfully.

How to save instagram video :

You can easily download video from instagram just by sharing the particular link of that video to this app. You will also be notified after your download video instagram task is completed.

How to save IGTV video :

with same process of copying and sharing link to this app, you can also download IGTV video from Instagram very easily and that too in just one click. So now we hope that you can easily save from insta by using this app.

Note:

* This app also supports whats status saver and Business Whats Status Saver.

Disclaimer:

* This Story downloader for Instagram is not affiliated or associated with Instagram in any form.

* we respect the copyright of owner of photo or video stories.Please Get the Permission from the owner of photo or video before any download.

*We are not responsible for any intellectual property violation that results from an unauthorized download of any story,photo,video or dp.

Name used in this description are for demonstration purposes. All names used are copyrighted to their owners like Instagram is copyrighted to the Instagram.