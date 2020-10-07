Join or Sign In

Story & Highlights Maker for Android

By Colorengine Free

Developer's Description

By Colorengine

Choose from ALL FREE Highlights and Background style, to create stunning stories or highlights for your Instagram influencer account.

Stand out your account from rest with all new styles.

Features:

-100+ carefully chosen background styles and patterns, making it rich set of library.

-Highlights styles that stands out from rest.

-Use Instagram Post Links to insert them in status/story.

-Choose photos from gallery or from camera. And create instagram stories from camera roll.

-Create Unique Instagram Highlights

-Also app provides option to add positive motivational quotes, to add directly into story.

-Add variety of insta stickers. Also stickers for occasions. Yes app has Stickers instagram stickers whatsapp, stickers snapchat.

-Motivational wishes for morning to create best instagram stories.

You can also login to your Instagram account and use posts as background.

You can use background from gallery or just from your camera to create good night images. Create best IG Stories.

App has range of backgrounds and highlight stickers for every occasion.

Create different highlight styles and stand out your account. Grow your followers and community with instastory using our app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.8

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.2.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

