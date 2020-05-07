X

Stop Fear & Anxiety Meditation for iOS

By SDH Free

Developer's Description

By SDH

Stop fear and anxiety from ruling your life! Gently overcome anxiety and phobias now.

It's all in here with this special program from certified hypnotherapist, Joel Thielke. Its as easy as turning on the track and falling asleep!

* Face Your Fears program included for FREE

* Edit your Playlist to customize each session

* Play multiple programs per session

* Set the alarm to wake you in the morning

* Purchase extra music tracks for only $.99 each!

* Now includes Sleep Sounds & Sleep Stories

Just download this Stop Fear & Anxiety app for FREE. Then browse your in-app store for other great Sleep Learning programs, or use the UNLOCK ALL in-app for over 70% savings on your ENTIRE in-app store list.

Each in-app program included in this app has been specifically chosen to help get rid of negative energy and help boost your motivation, drive, and positive way of thinking.

The store offers the following programs:

- No More Anxiety

- Deep Sleep

- Pure Meditation

- Courage & Inner Strength

- Stop Your Fear of Flying

- Confidence & Self-Esteem

- Positive Thinking

- Stop Stage Fright

- Stop Obsessing

- Beach Campfire

- Rain on Umbrella

- Soothing Storm Sounds

- 3 relaxing Sleep Music tracks for only $.99 each

& more!

The Sleep Learning System is specially designed to work with your subconscious mind during your sleep cycle. The guided meditation and soothing background music will deeply relax your body and mind for the perfect nights sleep.

Youll feel well rested, energized, and positive when you wake up, and ready to seize the day.

These special Sleep Inductions will gently guide you into your REM stage of sleep, working with your subconscious to make lasting change.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
