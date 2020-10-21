Join or Sign In

Stop! Don't Smoke! for iOS

By Dmitriy Polyakov $0.99

By Dmitriy Polyakov

This app is designed for people who are trying to quit smoking. We know that it's more difficult than it seems, so we've decided to help you.

The app is based on the following principle: you follow the recommendations and gradually increase intervals between smoke breaks. Thus you smoke fewer cigarettes each day until you feel that you've overcome your bad habit.

Each following time interval that you need to hang in without smoking is calculated automatically basing on previously smoked cigarettes. This is why the best timing for starting to use the app is the first morning cigarette.

The app is meant to help you give up smoking and does not guarantee success. In this tough matter everything depends only on you.

What's new in version 1.1

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
