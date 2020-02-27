THE STORY

Long ago, when dinos roamed the earth, a brave young girl lived with her father who was a master chef in the city of Rockhead. There was no more magnificent chef than Ben, and he taught his daughter, Sophie, all he knew about cooking. They were delighted and full of joy, until one day a mad chef who happened to be the villain cheated them out of everything they owned including their happy cafe! Ben was heartbroken, but Sophie refused to give up! She put on the father's hat and called on her friends, the Peabees , and together, they started on a grand quest to get back their lost glory in this cooking adventure!

THE GAME

Cook delicious dishes & serve amazing food as a pre-historic master chef in the Stoneage world - the fun, crazy new kitchen cooking game that is free to play!

Stoneage Chef brings you a super-fun twist to the classic time management cooking games.

Experience the cooking madness of creating pre-historic dishes and cuisines using crazy food cooking machines! Become a star chef by traveling around the world and starting a food court in this new restaurant simulation cooking game.

You can't just be FAST in this cooking game. Your customers expect nothing but the best food and world-class service from you the master chef!

Dash around your kitchen baking eggs, cakes and cooking crazy dishes in food trucks all over the world . Let the madness & fever of reaching the top in this new cooking game begin!

MAKE FOOD FOR DINOSAURS AND HUMANS

In an entirely new style, you will cook around the world, but in the funny Stone Age times. Enjoy mesmerizing 3D graphics, extraordinary challenges, cool characters, amazing food trucks and stunning locations of this free to play cooking game. Earn money by preparing delicious meals and cuisines in food courts for your customers while observing time management and use it for super-cool upgrades and exteriors. Unleash the true chef in you!

GET SPECIAL HELP FROM THE PEABEES

In this super-vibrant and entertaining free kitchen cooking game, you are never alone so don't catch a fever while dashing around cooking! Because there are the automated machines and Peabees (ultra-cute dinosaur characters) that will help you cook. Make delicious dishes so you can finish this restaurant simulation game levels and challenges successfully.

VISUALLY STUNNING

With Stone Age-inspired cuisines, characters, customers, cutlery, food truck and so on, you will enter a new world of a visually amazing cooking game. Play a cooking contest that is filled with excitement, continuous challenges, time management, and fast, always-interesting gameplay as you undergo the cooking simulation experience.

WHY YOU WILL LOVE STONE AGE CHEF?

A Concept which is very different from your regular restaurant simulation games.

Beautifully designed game with rich graphics to give you the best cooking madness experience.

Impressive music and sound effects as you dash around the kitchen.

Fast and interesting cooking game play thus easy to monitor your time management skills.

Many levels and world locations to visit.

Tons of upgrades of food and exteriors to increase the level of cooking madness.

If you are searching for cooking simulation games for girls and chef time management games. Then you must try StoneAge Chef. You will love it!

Help Sophie become the master chef in the Stone Age world.

Download now for free!