Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Stocks & Portfolio & Analysis for Android

By XiuYiu Free

Developer's Description

By XiuYiu

The All-in-One app for you to master your own investments with stock and finance quotes and data, portfolio management, market news & insights, and more.

To make her self the best-of-the-breed and create the most value to users, XiuYiu excels in providing the best stock and finance quotes and data, portfolio management, market news & insights, and more.

BENEFITS

Always Up-to-Date: Real-time Stocks Quotes, Finance News, Investment Discussions & Insights

Easy Portfolios: Performance, Holdings, Transactions, Gains & Losses

Data Rich: Open, Close, Previous, High, Low, PE, Market Cap, Turnover, Volume, Charts, etc..

World-wide Markets: US (NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX), HK, China (SHA, SHE), and counting

User First: Free, Simple, Secure (minimal permissions), Frictionless (registration not required)

UNMATCHED FEATURES

Real Live Streaming: Stock prices, charts, data update automatically, no more tiring manual refresh

Multi-Watchlists: Create as many watchlists as you want and monitor at once

Smart Alerts: Tips shown when events hit - day high, day low, suspension, news, etc..

SUPPORT

Websitehttp://www.xiuyiu.com

Emailxiuyiu.com@gmail.com

Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/com.xiuyiu

Hashtags: Investments, stocks, finance, quotes, data, news, portfolio, markets, insights

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.5

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.4.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now