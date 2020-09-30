Join or Sign In

Stocks Equity Calculator Singapore - Profit & Loss for Android

By Shun Lee Media Free

Developer's Description

By Shun Lee Media

This is a simple application for calculating profit/loss based on a stock buy/sale price traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). The calculation of commissions are based on the rates entered by you and can be found on their respective website.

Simply enter your buy/sell price, share quantity and it will give you the detailed breakdown of your stocks / shares contract.

It also gives you the resulting profit/loss amount and %.

We have included a break even calculator and you can see how much you are making at each price point.

We have also expected profit target to achieve, just input the desired profit % and we will give you the price to sell!

For questions and suggestions, kindly email admin at sgmarketwatch.com

If you feel you have benefited from this app, do rate us and share our app with others!

DBSVickers, DMG, Kim Eng, OCBC, POEMS and UOB.

While every effort are made to ensure the accuracy of the calculation, the author made no warranty whatsoever and will not be held liable for any mistake arising from the calculation.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
