This is a simple application for calculating profit/loss based on a stock buy/sale price traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). The calculation of commissions are based on the rates entered by you and can be found on their respective website.

Simply enter your buy/sell price, share quantity and it will give you the detailed breakdown of your stocks / shares contract.

It also gives you the resulting profit/loss amount and %.

We have included a break even calculator and you can see how much you are making at each price point.

We have also expected profit target to achieve, just input the desired profit % and we will give you the price to sell!

While every effort are made to ensure the accuracy of the calculation, the author made no warranty whatsoever and will not be held liable for any mistake arising from the calculation.