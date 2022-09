Calculating your trading profit and loss never been easier.<>

Before making an actual decision to buy or sell shares, you can easily calculate your profits or losses, using different price levels to get the highest possible profit.

Add your brokerage firms and save your shares calculations to follow up and adjustment based on market conditions until the actual sale.

Stock trading calculator<> provides you with this awesome features :

- Easily calculate your buying cost

- Easily calculate your profits and losses including your brokerage firm commission and your market tax ( if exists )

- Save all your brokerage firm names and their commission

- Save all your decision calculations and view them easily and edit them later if needed

- The ability to calculate fraction shares ( disabled by default )

Supported languages :

- English

- Arabic