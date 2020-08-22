In this endless shadow fighting game, you will play as a shadow arcane ninja, the warrior fight revenge the bots enemies, build your arcane ninja legends.Bravest warrior to revenge!

There are 10+ epic bosses in story mode, and endless game play in survival mode. As a ninja warrior shadow to fight revenge the epic robs bosses, you have almost 100 arcane skills to use, upgrade them could get more power.

It's war time. The ninja's blade is the only thing that can help. To fight with the machine man to relieve stress.Just wave your shadow and fight. To win the shadows of war.

Unlike the first episode of this ninja fighting game. The enemy is not vending machine nor soda machine, But robot beasts. Want to be the bravest beast hunter ? You need to collect money and arcane fragments, legends from here to begin. Then make the ultimate weapon and add to the weaponry. Ninja to fight and beat the shadow beast to make an arcane in legends.

- A shadow complex fight revenge game.

- 10+ challenging bosses for the bravest warriors, revenge begin.

- Tons of upgrades and attack animations

- Endless survival mode.

- Collect artifacts to make the ultimate weapon.