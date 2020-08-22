Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Stickman Ninja Warrior:Blade Of Shadow for Android

By ZhengHongli Free

Developer's Description

By ZhengHongli

In this endless shadow fighting game, you will play as a shadow arcane ninja, the warrior fight revenge the bots enemies, build your arcane ninja legends.Bravest warrior to revenge!

There are 10+ epic bosses in story mode, and endless game play in survival mode. As a ninja warrior shadow to fight revenge the epic robs bosses, you have almost 100 arcane skills to use, upgrade them could get more power.

It's war time. The ninja's blade is the only thing that can help. To fight with the machine man to relieve stress.Just wave your shadow and fight. To win the shadows of war.

Unlike the first episode of this ninja fighting game. The enemy is not vending machine nor soda machine, But robot beasts. Want to be the bravest beast hunter ? You need to collect money and arcane fragments, legends from here to begin. Then make the ultimate weapon and add to the weaponry. Ninja to fight and beat the shadow beast to make an arcane in legends.

- A shadow complex fight revenge game.

- 10+ challenging bosses for the bravest warriors, revenge begin.

- Tons of upgrades and attack animations

- Endless survival mode.

- Collect artifacts to make the ultimate weapon.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.6

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.3.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now