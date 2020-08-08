It's one of the famous thinking killing puzzle Games.

These bad stickmans are creating a super power weapon that can destroy the whole city.

As the city-saver,you have to stop them and complete the adventure!

Click on objects and sticks to interact with them to cause chain reactions to kill all stickmans!

But they have locked themselves up in a room and find a way to get that door down and success destroy them!

Good luck!