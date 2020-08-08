Join or Sign In

Stickman Death Adventure:Assassin Action for iOS

Huan Tang

Developer's Description

Huan Tang

It's one of the famous thinking killing puzzle Games.

These bad stickmans are creating a super power weapon that can destroy the whole city.

As the city-saver,you have to stop them and complete the adventure!

Click on objects and sticks to interact with them to cause chain reactions to kill all stickmans!

But they have locked themselves up in a room and find a way to get that door down and success destroy them!

Good luck!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 5.1.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

