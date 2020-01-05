X

Stickman Crime:Deadly Motel for iOS

It's a short, simple little puzzle game but also quite challenging!!!

Great stickman click-death strategy game trains your thinking skills.

This is a dangerous motel but everyone have been unaware of the danger.

Click the hidden objects to kill all stickmen like an accident at the motel as soon as possible.

Find the right sequence and timing to kill all the stickmen without letting any of them see another stickman die.

It's not easy,but don't worry,the love button will help you do it fine within the time limit.

Remember the rule of Death, don't let one see another one die!Good Luck.

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

