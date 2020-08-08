Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Stickman Badminton:Passion League Game for Android

By LeafGame Free

Developer's Description

By LeafGame

This is a smashing stickman game. As an epic game of badminton with stick figures, you play the role of a virtual badminton-playing stick man, or a futuristic badminton robot! Speed and agility are the key to playing badminton, so youll need quick reactions and nifty fingers to win each contest.

This game is also perfect for anyone who likes tennis, squash or any other racket sports. Its time to grab your racket, and serve up a storm, Pick your stick man, call your friend and let the struggle begin.

This is the first version. At this moment, you will only play against a stick robot, fight with your friend online will be added in the future version, and more skins and rackets will be added

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on Android.
Android
8 Ball Pool

Top Eleven Be a Soccer Manager

Free
Lead your football team to glory.
Android
Top Eleven Be a Soccer Manager

FIFA 14 by EA SPORTS

Free
Feel the excitement of every pass, shot, and tackle with new touch controls.
Android
FIFA 14 by EA SPORTS

Billiards:8 Ball Pocket

Free
8 Ball Pocket is the classic Billiards game, where you put the solids or stripes ball in the hole.
Android
Billiards:8 Ball Pocket

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now