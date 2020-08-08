This is a smashing stickman game. As an epic game of badminton with stick figures, you play the role of a virtual badminton-playing stick man, or a futuristic badminton robot! Speed and agility are the key to playing badminton, so youll need quick reactions and nifty fingers to win each contest.

This game is also perfect for anyone who likes tennis, squash or any other racket sports. Its time to grab your racket, and serve up a storm, Pick your stick man, call your friend and let the struggle begin.

This is the first version. At this moment, you will only play against a stick robot, fight with your friend online will be added in the future version, and more skins and rackets will be added