Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

StickersApp Stickers & Memes for iOS

By Daniele Grilli Free

Developer's Description

By Daniele Grilli

Easily create your own stickers from your photos or images.

Create your own memes by adding texts.

Decorate your sticker by composing images, texts and stickers.

Browse all your stickers in one single view.

Organize your stickers by copying them or moving them between different packs.

Add your own, custom sticker packs to your messaging apps.

Send your stickers across to your contacts and friends.

Export to file and share your sticker packs.

Import sticker packs from files previously exported or shared by your friends.

Additional features:

You can make your stickers by freely composing one or more images, texts or stickers.

Each layer can be moved, resized or rotated using touch gestures.

Each image can be cropped by tracing the outline and you can set the color and size of the border or delete it.

The freehand drawing can be performed with several distinct touches and it is possible to rotate, zoom and move the image and then continue with the outline drawing.

A circle with an enlarged view facilitates the creation of the cutline.

An undo button allows you to delete the last outline point.

You can change the color of the texts (fill and stroke).

You can add shadows to texts by setting the color (even with transparency), the position and the amount of blur.

Each layer can be brought forward or in the foreground or backward or in the background or it can be removed.

The final size of the sticker is optimal, always with a 16-pixel margin.

You can also send the sticker image (or meme) by sharing the sticker directly (via WhatsApp, Instagram, ...).

In this case, any transparent part will be cut out, a white background will be applied and the image will be sent with the resolution up to 1024 x 1024 pixels.

Enjoying StickersApp?

Would you like to leave a rating here?

Thank you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.0

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now