Stick Squad 4 - Sniper's Eye for iOS

By Spoofgames Free

Developer's Description

By Spoofgames

Stick Squad is back in business, shooting enemies and tracking down a new menace! 4th episode in our awesome stick sniper series. This time, a young billionaire, with his own agenda, will send our two assassins, Damien Walker and Ron Hawkings, on a twisting lead.

A classic Stick Squad game that offers new sniper rifles, hand guns and assault weapons, which you can upgrade. New sniping missions as well as a new shooting range where you can practice your shooter skills. Brought to you by the original creators of Sift Heads, Hitstick and recently Dawn Of The Sniper.

Get ready for some new action!

NEW LOCATIONS

We now bring you to Egypt and England.

REAL SNIPING MISSIONS

Weapon upgrades and calibration to compensate for wind and distance! Your Sniper skills will be put to test!

EARN STARS & COMPLETE ACHIEVEMENTS

Each mission offers 3 objectives and each objective has 3 levels of difficulty. Try to be the best stickman shooter and get 3 stars for each difficulty in each objective. Then boast your dominance on your favorite social network!

FUNNY & ADDICTING STORY LINE

Stick Squad 4 introduces a new menace. A young billionaire hacker.

KEY FEATURES

- Sift your targets in 20 new maps!

- Realistic calibration of your sniper gun to compensate for wind and distance!

- Upgrade key specs of your weapons!

- Be precise in stressful hostage situations!

- Intense assault missions!

OPTIONAL FEATURES

- Share completed achievements!

- Rate our game!

- Follow us on social networks!

- Challenge yourself in a shooting range!

- Buy coin packs to upgrade or acquire weapons faster!

- Remove ads for a small fee. (Help us out so we can keep making great games!)

If you get stuck, check out our video walkthrough (Spoiler Alert)

FOLLOW US:

Official Stick Squad page: http://sticksquad.brutalstudio.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brutalstudiogames

Google+: https://plus.google.com/108527184837199893581/posts

Twitter: twitter.com/brutalarcade

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 5.1.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
