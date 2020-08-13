In this epic platform game, Steve will face many monsters and obstacles along the way, collect power ups and destroy monsters more easily!

Collect coins and find hidden lives and stars in secret places to earn extra lives.

Try to be Leaderboard leaderboards first and challenge your friends.

[CHARACTERISTICS]

- Fun and addictive platform game with 8-pixel and 16-bit 2D graphics (classic retro style).

- Music and sound effects in the retro style of 8 bits.

- System of better score and better time in Leaderboard.

Steve's World - Adventure is an incredible game for the whole family, if you like classic games in the retro style you will love this one!