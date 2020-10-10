Join or Sign In

Steve's Red Bank for iOS

By Steven Sickles Free

Developer's Description

By Steven Sickles

Red Bank, NJ is a great place to visit! Packed with restaurants, great shopping, a cinema, and two renowned theaters -- not to mention lovely river views, it draws artists, Sunday browsers, and fine food and wine aficionados from the entire tri-state area. And this app was specifically designed to help you explore it all!

"Steve's Red Bank" provides a complete dining, shopping, arts and culture, and services directory, with all the information you need to make the most of your visit. It also includes a calendar of events, local news sources, and special offers from local businesses. And for those lucky enough to live here, the app includes a directory of essential government agencies, contacts and borough-related meetings and events.

Don't plan a visit to Red Bank without it!

What's new in version 1.03

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.03

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
