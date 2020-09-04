Stephen William Hawking (8 January 1942 14 March 2018) was an English theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author, and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge. His scientific works included a collaboration with Roger Penrose on gravitational singularity theorems in the framework of general relativity and the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, often called Hawking radiation. Hawking was the first to set out a theory of cosmology explained by a union of the general theory of relativity and quantum mechanics. He was a vigorous supporter of the many-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics.

The contents of the app include these following topics :

1. Stephen Hawking Early life and education

1.1 Family

1.2 Primary and secondary school years

1.3 Undergraduate years

1.4 Graduate years

2. Stephen Hawking Career & Contributions

2.1 19661975

2.2 19751990

2.3 19902000

2.4 20002018

3. Stephen Hawking Personal life

3.1 Marriages

3.2 Disability

3.3 Disability outreach

3.4 Plans for a trip to space

3.5 Death

4. Stephen Hawking Personal views

4.1 Future of humanity

4.2 Science vs. philosophy

4.3 Religion and atheism

4.4 Politics

5. Publications

5.1 Popular books

5.2 Children's fiction

5.3 Films and series

5.4 Selected academic works