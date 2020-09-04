Join or Sign In

Stephen Hawking Biography & Brief History Of Time for Android

By ALPHA SOFT Free

Developer's Description

By ALPHA SOFT

Stephen William Hawking (8 January 1942 14 March 2018) was an English theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author, and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge. His scientific works included a collaboration with Roger Penrose on gravitational singularity theorems in the framework of general relativity and the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, often called Hawking radiation. Hawking was the first to set out a theory of cosmology explained by a union of the general theory of relativity and quantum mechanics. He was a vigorous supporter of the many-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics.

The contents of the app include these following topics :

1. Stephen Hawking Early life and education

1.1 Family

1.2 Primary and secondary school years

1.3 Undergraduate years

1.4 Graduate years

2. Stephen Hawking Career & Contributions

2.1 19661975

2.2 19751990

2.3 19902000

2.4 20002018

3. Stephen Hawking Personal life

3.1 Marriages

3.2 Disability

3.3 Disability outreach

3.4 Plans for a trip to space

3.5 Death

4. Stephen Hawking Personal views

4.1 Future of humanity

4.2 Science vs. philosophy

4.3 Religion and atheism

4.4 Politics

5. Publications

5.1 Popular books

5.2 Children's fiction

5.3 Films and series

5.4 Selected academic works

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
