X

Stefano's Fish & Chips for Android

By Wee Tech Group Free

Developer's Description

By Wee Tech Group

Resolve the age-old question of "What should I eat?" With Stefano's.

We've made it easier than ever to order, book and pay, so you can go from craving to enjoying food that's made with real ingredients faster than ever.

Special Features:

> Online fast order:

- Order delicious meal just in 3 steps!

> Booking without account:

- Book now, account later.

> Promotions and offers (Notifications):

- Easily follow our promotions & offers. Don't miss one!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping