Steel Robots War:Real Fighting for iOS

Developer's Description

By Rajani Priya Sanaka

Welcome to the new era of Robot Fights. Play as a ultimate robot and defeat the opponent robot to win the battle. This is a battle between Robots and you have to win the battle by defeating the enemy. Use your fighting skills and be a pro fighter. Show your ultimate power and be a solo winner. Do not let the enemy robot attack on you.

In the era of modern futuristic robot battle, play the ultimate fight between robots. These robots can fight in many ways like Kung-Fu, Street Fight and many more. Use your multiple powers and help your robot win the battle. This is not a Bot Fighting. This is a question of survival. Defeat the opponent and go on to choose other opponent.

Choose your player cleverly and use all the powers to hit the enemy robot. Upgrade the powers to defeat the enemy easily. Go beyond the boundaries and defeat all the enemy. You have everything needed just Aim and Proceed and be a winner.

Features:

* Ultimate Robot Fighting Game

* Many Robots to Select

* Multiple Themes

* Many Modes to play

* Smooth Fighting Controls

* Addictive Gameplay

* Cool Music

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
