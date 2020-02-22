Stay Hydrated - Water Tracker & Drink Reminder is a simple application that will help you track water intake and keep your body hydrated.

Customizable water alarm will remind you to drink enough water or other beverages every day and keep hydrated.

Water statistics will let you see what is the most consumed drink and helps to maintain water balance.

Keep fit and hydrated!

Your body can accept water from different sources, not only water. In fact there are drinks that might hydrate your body even better. This water app has several different drink options with individual hydration levels. All coefficients are taken from latest scientific research on beverage hydration calculation. Hydration tracker calculates your hydration level using "beverage hydration index (BHI)".

This water tracker has a customizable reminder. Water notification does not get sent at night and you even can customize the alarm frequency! This feature can help bring water drinking habit back.

Water consumption statistics shows hourly, daily and weekly hydration statistic. You will always be able to track water consumption and see how much water you drink day over day. Water tracker statistics will even let you find out what is your favorite beverage.

The water tracker app is very customizable. Water calculator will show your approximate daily water target. Daily hydration target can be adjusted at any time. It is possible to easily delete drink added by mistake. You can easily adjust water reminder settings.

This water reminder app will help you to drinking water regularly, see the water consumption statistics and stay fit!

Stay Hydrated - Water Tracker & Drink Reminder main features:

Easily track your beverage intake.

Choose from 10 different types of beverages, including: water, tea, coffee, beer and others.

Our water reminder will alarm you to drink water. It is customizable!

Check your daily or weekly beverage intake statistics.

Quite a lot customizable and changeable water tracker features.