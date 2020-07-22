Join or Sign In

Status Saver for WhatsApp - Status Download & Save for Android

By David Movahed Free

Developer's Description

By David Movahed

Do you want to Download and Save Images and Videos from WhatsApp Status?

You Got it! this is the Best Status Saver for WhatsApp!

Download any Images and Videos with this Status Saver for WhatsApp Easily Fast Save any Status!

This app is Smooth, Easy, Fast, and Free! Get it Now and Enjoy!

With this Status Saver for WhatsApp - You can Fast Save Images and Videos from WhatsApp Status anywhere and anytime. You can save Share with your friends or repost to other social media.

The built-in video player can play all the videos you saved. The best status saver for WhatsApp it's a must-have app try it now! Surprise your friends and family!

FEATURES:

Save any status from WhatsApp

Free status saver and free status downloader

easy and fast DOWNLOAD!

Built-in Image Viewer and Video Player (Gallery)

Repost even without saving

Autosave status functionality

Latest Download Technology

Easy status navigation

Works Offline without Internet

No login required - No privacy issue

Small size and lightweight

Quick Save all status

All status including WhatsApp status and WhatsApp Business Status are supported! Get it now for free and enjoy it!

We are grateful for your support, If you like this app, please kindly give us a 5-star rating in Google Play Store. It will encourage us a lot!

Notes

- This application is not affiliated with WhatsApp. It is a tool for WhatsApp video and image; download.

- We respect the copyright of the owners. So please DO NOT download or repost the videos, photos and media clips without owners permission.

- Status Saver will ask permission for storage and media. Please grant the permissions otherwise it won't work.

IMPORTANT

We are not responsible for any type of reuse of the media downloaded by the user.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
