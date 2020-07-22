Join or Sign In

Status Saver for WhatsApp - Save & Download Status for Android

By 367Labs Free

Developer's Description

By 367Labs

Loved a Friend's Status? OR Tired of taking screenshots of your friend's statuses? :D

Well, You are at the Right App here

How to Use?

1 - Check the Desired Status/Story...

2 - Open Status Saver, Click on any Image or Video to View...

3 - Click the Save Button...

The Status Image/Video is Instantly saved to your Gallery!

The App in the Store which shows you Statuses from different apps!

They include -

1) Normal Statuses,

2) Business Statuses

3) GB Statuses

We will include more related apps in future updates.

Features:

* Status saver for WhatsApp,

* Status saver for WhatsApp Business,

* Status saver for GBWhatsApp,

* Save, Delete, Repost / Share,

* Built in Image Viewer & Video Player,

* Auto Status Saver feature so you don't need to open the app to save incoming statuses :)

* Easy Navigation!

Just go ahead and download and enjoy the best Status Saver for WhatsApp :D

IMPORTANT:

Disclaimer:

1- This app has Ads and Ads can be of any kind so this App is not for children.

2- The "WhatsApp" name is copyright to WhatsApp, Inc. Whatsapp Story Saver is in no way affiliated with, sponsored or endorsed by WhatsApp, Inc. If you notice that any content in our app violates copyrights than please inform us so that we remove that content.

This app is an independent one and is not affiliated with any 3rd Party including Whatsapp inc. App not use to clone or hack anything it just display downloaded files in app.

Please send us your feedback or bug report at 367labs@gmail.com

What's new in version 1.4.7

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 1.4.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
