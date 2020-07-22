Status Saver - Save & Download Status for WhatsApp can download and save WhatsApp status from your friends. It can save status with just one click. It's super fast and 100% free! This WhatApp statuses downloader is just you want.

Status Saver is designed for WhatsApp users who want to save status. Once you viewed any status, it will be downloaded to your mobile device. You can save it any time, share with WhatsApp friends, or repost to other social media platforms.

Features

* Download all friends status or story easily.

* View history status in Status Saver even after 24 hours.

* Save any status you wanted: gif, image or video to your mobile device.

* No need to login, very easy to use for everyone.

* Free forever all over the world.

How to use

* Open WhatsApp, view status you wanted.

* Back to Status Saver App, all the status you have watched will be showed.

* Click any WhatsApp photo or WhatsApp video in Status Saver, then tap the save button.

Disclaimer

* Status Saver App is not affiliated with WhatsApp Inc.

* Any unauthorized action or repost of photo or video violations of Intellectual property rights is the sole responsibility of the user.

* Before you download and save any status photo or status video, get the permission of the owner will be better.

Contact Us

If you have any suggestion or problem, please contact us:

dev.moodo@gmail.com