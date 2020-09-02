Join or Sign In

Status Saver Photo & Video Story Saver for Android

By Team Developer Free

Developer's Description

By Team Developer

Download Status Saver Photo & Video Story Saver Downloader for Whatsapp!

Status Saver Photo & Video Story Saver new app Stories are fun Everyone loves to share memorable stories and moments with their beloved ones. Social media platforms have changed the meaning of sharing stories. If youre enjoying something that just by capturing it with your camera, you can upload it on your WhatsApp and all your contacts can access it easily. But, there is a catch! Are you looking to download any WhatsApp status of your contacts? Now you can quickly save WhatsApp status by downloading Status Downloader for Whatsapp app let you download photo images, GIF, Video of new status feature of Whatsapp new app 2019 This app Function is your friends or family Member status save in Your SD card. see your Friends Image Status or Video status and repost this status you Like Your Friends Video Status then Use Our application and save that status.

Status Saver Photo & Video Story Saver is a free application that express your feelings with other people who connect you there are many kind of Whats Status App,

Status Saver Photo & Video Story Saver How to Use?

1 - First Open Whatsapp Application.

2 - Check the Desired Status/Story.

3 - Open Status Saver, Click on any Image or Video to View.

4 - Click the Save Button.

The Image/Video is Instantly saved to your Gallery!!!

Awesome Features of Status Saver Photo & Video Story Saver App:

Disclaimer: The "WhatsApp" name is copyright to WhatsApp, Inc. Status Saver is in no way affiliated with, sponsored or endorsed by WhatsApp, Inc. If you notice that any content in our app violates copyrights than please inform us so that we remove that content.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.0

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 3.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
