Measure the true value of your Twitter account instantly and securely. View engagement averages such as likes, retweets, fan interest and social strength. Track an account and spot trends. Who among us has true influence on twitter?

How does it work?

Statstory uses public information about a Twitter account to create an analysis of the account - that when compared to the global averages gives you a fairly comprehensive picture of how much influence an account has. With that information we can now make an estimate how much an account can charge post sponsors.

How will this help me?

Measuring influence on twitter is a tricky beast. Some people have millions of followers, but no engagement. Others have very high engagement but a small number of followers. By using competitor analysis you can learn when the best time to post, which hashtags you should be using, and a lot more on your path to success.

Cool feature alert

View LIVE follower count on any Twitter account. Watch as the number changes in real time. This is fun during special events such as ball games, album drops, awards shows, or other viral moments.

Why use StatStory as a marketer?

Are you sure that influencer you paid to promote your products is getting real engagement? With StatStory you can finally know. Enter any influencers account to get an impartial view of their reach. Track their account during your promotion and get exacting details.

FEATURES:

LIVE follower graph

Custom alerts. Set a metric and we'll let you know as soon as it happens.

Post value (See how much you should charge for a sponsored post)

Engagement metrics (tracks likes, followers, retweets, and more)

Twitter account strength

Posts Schedule. See when any account posts the most.

Most popular recent posts

Account quality

Track your Twitter account

Minute by minute account snapshots

View Trending and Noteworthy accounts

and much more!

Statstory is not an official or affiliated Twitter application. We use the Twitter API to get public information about public Twitter accounts.

We appreciate all reviews! We will keep improving the app based on your suggestions.

Thanks!

