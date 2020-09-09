Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

StatsBooster - Followers & Likes for Instagram for Android

By Top Social Booster Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Top Social Booster Apps

Would you like to be the next Influencer on Instagram? Download now our app and become a popular Instagrammer!!

If you enjoy this famous social network then you need to try this app. It's easy and free!

FEATURES

- Analysis Tool

- Check the posts with more likes

- Check the posts with more comments

- (New) Get followers stats for your profile

- Get the best performing hashtags

- No need to pay anything. No money needed. No virtual coins needed.

- Play our game and win points

HIGHLIGHTS

- 100% Free

- 100% Tested

- 100% Safe

Download now our app to analyze and understand your followers, likes, posts, get insights and much more information!

DISCLAIMER

This app is 3rd party app and is not affiliated, in any way, to Instagram

This app is NOT an exchange program for ""likes"", ""shares"", ""comments"" or ""followers""

This app complies with the Instagram Platform Policy: https://help.instagram.com/325135857663734/?helpref=hc_fnav

Full Specifications

What's new in version v-1.28

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version v-1.28

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now