Station 88.9 Radio Milwaukee FM 88 Nine

Through music and stories created for a culturally open-minded community, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee is a catalyst for creating a better, more inclusive and engaged Milwaukee. We reach a new generation of radio listeners with an entertaining and adventurous selection of music and public affairs programming. We champion Milwaukeeour music, arts and culture, neighborhoods and community organizations; celebrate diversity, and encourage community engagementwhile promoting a positive global identity for Milwaukee. 88Nine Radio Milwaukee plays a distinctive blend of rock and urban music, and spins at least one track by a Milwaukee artist every hour.

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
