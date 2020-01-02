Your time is precious! Don't waste it on endless browsing...

Startup News is the free, trusted, one-stop-app for all the news on the startups scene - investments, developments, cool innovations and M&As.

Whether it's the freshest seed investment or one of the well-known unicorns, you'll find it covered here.

The app covers all of the relevant news, from all prominent news sites & blogs in one place.

Features include -

- A news summary covering stories from all sources ! Clean feed with no repetitive stories. For each story - see all sources that covered it with a simple tap !

- Push notifications for prominent stories! You can be sure you're up to date, even when you're busy (optional)!

- Videos, interviews, launches - brought to you from the leading Youtube channels!

- Your very own news feed - choose the topics you want to follow or the topics you want blocked! Don't bother yourself with news that don't interest you!

- Read later - save interesting stories easily and for free!

- Collapsed mode - an effective reading mode! Skim through the news and decide what you want to read, save or share!

- A community of startups lovers! Post stories or polls, comment on stories, and tag articles and earn reputation points and badges!

- Block source - filter out unwanted sources

Use of the Newsfusion Application is governed by the Newsfusion Terms of Use (http://newsfusion.com/terms-privacy-policy).