Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Startup News Asia: Today's tech news for Android

By Wade Wright Free

Developer's Description

By Wade Wright

Startup News Asia's app delivers a snapshot of selected tech, startup and VC funding news from 17 countries, across South and South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Read & Share

Anything you read via the app can be shared, direct from the app:

- Tell colleagues about startup news for your industry

- Tell Facebook friends about wider social media news

- Tell your LinkedIn connections about innovations in technology

And you can 'load more' to get the full history of Startup News Asia posts - in October 2019, that gives you 16,000 data points around technology, startups, innovation and entrepreneurship in Asia.

And you can Scan, read and share QR code info from the Startup News Asia app

- Every QR you scan is saved to your history

- Your QR scans can be shared via any app on your phone

Who's behind Startup News Asia?

Wade Wright

Connect with me on LinkedIn at https://linkedin.com/in/wadekw/

Other projects?

Find out about the full suite at http://www.startupnewsasia.com/other-projects

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Connect with people, express yourself, and discover more about all the things you love.
Android
Twitter

The Economist Espresso

Free
Find out what is on the global agenda in the coming day.
Android
The Economist Espresso

Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

Free
Enjoy your favorite magazines and news articles, anywhere you go.
Android
Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Free
Save and discover the absolute best, most interesting stories on the Web.
Android
Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now