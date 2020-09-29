Startup News Asia's app delivers a snapshot of selected tech, startup and VC funding news from 17 countries, across South and South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Read & Share

Anything you read via the app can be shared, direct from the app:

- Tell colleagues about startup news for your industry

- Tell Facebook friends about wider social media news

- Tell your LinkedIn connections about innovations in technology

And you can 'load more' to get the full history of Startup News Asia posts - in October 2019, that gives you 16,000 data points around technology, startups, innovation and entrepreneurship in Asia.

And you can Scan, read and share QR code info from the Startup News Asia app

- Every QR you scan is saved to your history

- Your QR scans can be shared via any app on your phone

Who's behind Startup News Asia?

Wade Wright

Connect with me on LinkedIn at https://linkedin.com/in/wadekw/

Other projects?

Find out about the full suite at http://www.startupnewsasia.com/other-projects