Startup & Business Ideas for Android

By Alex Genadinik $0.99

Developer's Description

By Alex Genadinik

The most complete business idea app on Android. This app helps your startup in 3 amazing ways:

1) Inside the app we have online business ideas that can begin making you money as early as today or within a few days! The business ideas on this app are proven ways to make money online. We walk you through how to set up your site and begin making money with ads or affiliate sales.

2) Live expert help and coaching by a real person via chat right on the app to give you feedback on your business idea, or help you plan a strategy for how to make your startup idea into a real business. Ask unlimited questions and get guidance in a 100% confidential and private setting. There is nothing like getting advice and feedback on your business idea from a real person.

3) Numerous articles and tutorials about various business idea topics:

- How to tell if your business idea is good

- How to get business ideas

- Psychology of being a small business owner and an entrepreneur

- Evolution of a business ideas and how they change over time. This is what happens to your idea after you get the business idea.

- What to do if you have too many business ideas and how to choose the best idea

- Common business idea mistakes

- Protecting business ideas after you get the business ideas, and whether you should protect them at all

For the low price of the app, you can get live confidential feedback and advice about your business ideas. And if you are looking for ideas, we offer proven business ideas and step by step guidance for how you can begin making money online today or within a few days.

Privacy information: Only staff sees the questions you ask about your business or startup idea. The ideas are not shared with anyone.

WHO IS THIS APP FOR:

- This app is for people who are looking for a business idea that makes money, or need help and advice on their current business or startup idea which they want to turn into a successful business.

For tech support issues, email the app developer directly at alex.genadinik@gmail.com

Visit the Problemio website at http://www.problemio.com for more apps and information.

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 1.6 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
