Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

StartFromZero_Navajo for Android

By Shotgun Experiments Free

Developer's Description

By Shotgun Experiments

Start from zero and grow your Navajo vocabulary with this simple but efficient app. Make your way through the thousands of the most commonly used Navajo words and phrases.

Starting from scratch, 'collect' up to 9 Navajo words after each session and learn at your own pace. StartFromZero_Navajo app is a really straightforward, intuitive and effective flashcard and quiz app that helps you build your Navajo vocabulary starting today !

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now