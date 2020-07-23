Starless Your Favorite AMOLED Wallpapers App. This app brings you an amazing collection of AMOLED wallpapers with up to 4k resolutions. We have a dedicated team of designers,uploaders and reviewers who take care of every person's taste and requirements. Our wallpapers Ensure to save your phone battery upto 10-15%.

Get yourself Exclusive AMOLED wallpapers for all Samsung Galaxy devices : Note 9,Note 10, S10e/S10/S10 Plus, S20+/S20 Ultra and Other Phones with OLED Displays

We have an exclusive collection. All wallpaper having 50%+ (#00000) Black Color Hex code. This will save battery juice since AMOLED panels don't illuminate pixels on black color.

Starless is best for all kinds of display technology especially suitable for AMOLED, Super AMOLED, and OLED panels.

These wallpapers look sick on any smartphone. This gives an enhanced DARK Mode look to your overall device. Our app is properly optimized for every kind of OS and Device from any company like Xiaomi, Oppo, vivo, Realme,Oneplus, Samsung, Google, and other brands.

You dont need to look around for dark wallpapers anymore. To maximize your battery life and to enhance overall experience in Dark Mode. `Starless is here to deliver it all. It is a new cool way to maximize your Screen-on time by setting up the pitch black background combinations of your home and lock screen. Weve designed some of the most stunning collections of premium black wallpaper which are going to make your phone stand out. We have multiple categories to be chosen from and all kinds of wallpapers to fit in anyone's taste.

Why Starless is Amazing:

Universal app, install on any Android device with AMOLED or Non-AMOLED display including tablets

Amazing premium collection of black wallpapers with High resolution

10+ categories to choose from

Supports landscape mode

Minimal & Beautiful User Interface

One-click Wallpaper setup

One-click Wallpaper save

One-click Share wallpapers

One-click Shuffle button to randomize wallpapers

Make your own Favorite wallpaper list

1080p,2k,4k wallpapers collection

App is 100% Free to use

Starless is a must have app for your AMOLED Android device.

POINTS TO BE NOTED

Disclaimer -

All logos/images/names are copyrights of their perspective owners.

These images are not endorsed by any of the perspective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honoured.

To file a copyright infringement with us follow the guidelines over here :http://softwarelint.com/dcma

______

- We use several permissions in app to keep track of our wallpapers used by your device, If you don't feel safe you can uninstall app anytime..

- This app is 100% free to use. However, we put some ads (AdChoice.) to generate some revenue to maintain the quality of the app.

- Thanks for love and support

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES AND CONSENT

By clicking to install this app you consent to the installation of this app and any updates or upgrades that are released. You understand and agree that this app (inc. any updates or upgrades) may (i) cause your device to automatically communicate with our servers to deliver the functionality described above and to make our products more efficient and effective, (ii) affect app-related preferences or data stored your device, and (iii) collect personal information to provide the features described above and as set out in our privacy policy. You can uninstall the app at any time. For assistance, please contact us at Starless@softwarelint.com

Please leave us ratings, reviews and let us know what you think about it. Your feedback will play a big role in app improvement and future updates.

Enjoy!

Follow us on social media :

https://www.facebook.com/softwarelint/

https://www.twitter.com/softwarelint/

Website: http://softwarelint.com/