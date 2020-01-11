X

Star Warfare:Alien Invasion for Android

By Freyr Games Free

Star Warfare:Alien Invasion

Top 10 games in 62 countries in AppStore

Console-quality boss battles, 36 single player levels, multiplayer supported, tons of gear and unique avatars to collect!!

Solid single player mode

Various enemies with rich AI

Console-like smooth control

7 maps and 42 levels, loot can be used in solo and multiplayer modes

Simply the best co-op shooting game on smart phones

Console-quality boss battles, team with up to 3 players(WIFI, 3G)

Earn more gold in team survival mode.

Armor and bags specially designed for team battle

Rich and flexible gear system

36 weapons, each upgradable 8 times, unlocked as you promote up the ranks.

Nine Suits, each part with special attributes, a whole collection provides extra bonus. Elite suite entitles an extra special buff.

Mix&match weapons with suits to earn additional damage

18 military bags with special functions

What's new in version 2.97

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 2.97

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

