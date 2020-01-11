Star Warfare:Alien Invasion
Top 10 games in 62 countries in AppStore
Console-quality boss battles, 36 single player levels, multiplayer supported, tons of gear and unique avatars to collect!!
Solid single player mode
Various enemies with rich AI
Console-like smooth control
7 maps and 42 levels, loot can be used in solo and multiplayer modes
Simply the best co-op shooting game on smart phones
Console-quality boss battles, team with up to 3 players(WIFI, 3G)
Earn more gold in team survival mode.
Armor and bags specially designed for team battle
Rich and flexible gear system
36 weapons, each upgradable 8 times, unlocked as you promote up the ranks.
Nine Suits, each part with special attributes, a whole collection provides extra bonus. Elite suite entitles an extra special buff.
Mix&match weapons with suits to earn additional damage
18 military bags with special functions
Follow us to know game updates and sale information
https://twitter.com/#!/FreyrGames
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Freyr-Games/159454344141173>
bug report: support@ifreyr.com
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.