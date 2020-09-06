Join or Sign In

Star View Guide - Night Sky View & Stargazing for Android

By MoBingo Free

Developer's Description

By MoBingo

Star View Guide - Night Sky View & Stargazing: is an app to find Stars and Planets, for astronomy stargazing, identifying and observing planets, constellations and stars in real time on the night sky map.

Enjoy satellites overhead, find planets and identify stars in the night sky, learn astronomy, study astronomical calendar and find out all the secrets of the outer space.

Explore the stars and the whole universe right now with StarView Guide.

Star View Guide - Night Sky View & Stargazing is a perfect educational guide for astronomy stargazing for space enthusiasts of all ages. It can be used by teachers of science during the astronomy lesson, by students for preparing projects about stars, planets and constellations, by parents to introduce their children to the basics of astronomy and by anyone interested in our universe and the sky above.

Your interactive night sky guide to planets, stars and constellations.

<<<<< StarView Guide - Night Sky View & Stargazing Features >>>>>

* Which way do the stars move across the sky ?

* Where should I look to see the planets ?

* Why we see different constellations at different times of the year ?

* When can I see my 'star sign' in the sky ?

* Does everyone see the same sky at night ?

* What things are only visible in the southern hemisphere ?

Stars: Sun, Sirius, Canopus, Alpha Centauri, Arcturus, Vega, Capella, Spica, Castor, etc.

Planets: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, etc.

Meteor showers: Perseids, Lyrids, Aquarids, Geminids, Ursids, etc.

Constellations: Andromeda, Aquarius, Cancer, Capricornus, Cassiopeia, Pisces, Sagittarius, Scorpius, Ursa Minor, etc.

Satellites: Hubble, SEASAT, ERBS, ISS, Aqua, Envisat, Suzaku, Daichi, Genesis, etc.

Astronomical calendar with celestial events: solar eclipse, full moon, lunar eclipse, etc.

Get out there with StarView Guide!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
