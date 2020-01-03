Star.Docs the online service for the approval and signing of electronic documents.

Star.Docs mobile application, whose main task is to enable documents to be handled quickly without the need for access to a stationary computer device.

The mobile app will allow service users:

- to approve and sign electronic documents;

- view the contents of electronic documents;

- confirm requests for removal of electronic documents;

- promptly receive information about the list of documents in the deals.

Important! Creating an organization account and registering new users is only available using the web version of the service at https://stardocs.kyivstar.ua/