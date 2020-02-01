X

Star 92.9 for Android

By Vox AM/FM Free

Developer's Description

By Vox AM/FM

Star 92.9, Playing Your Favorite Songs from the 90's to Now!

Weekday mornings, wake up with Mike & Mary in the Morning with Mike Czarny and Mary Cenci: Lots of great music, and, all the info you need to know before you head to work, or bring the kids to school, plus, great prizes, with fun games like "Fill In The Blank". Paul Jarvis and Amanda Lee take you through the workday. And Drive Home with Chantal from 3 to 7, featuring the "Feel Good Drive at Five".

Full Specifications

What's new in version v4.34.0.2

General

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version v4.34.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Connect with people, express yourself, and discover more about all the things you love.
Android
Twitter

Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

Free
Enjoy your favorite magazines and news articles, anywhere you go.
Android
Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

The Economist Espresso

Free
Find out what is on the global agenda in the coming day.
Android
The Economist Espresso

Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Free
Save and discover the absolute best, most interesting stories on the Web.
Android
Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping