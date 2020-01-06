The most incredible donut app in the grand tradition of donut apps has arrived: The Stan's Donuts App! Bask in the pink glow of electric donut majesty and start earning $2 for every $25 you spend on Stan's famous donuts, coffee, cookies and more!

With our fancy new app, Stan's fans can also:

Get a free donut just for signing up!

Earn points towards exclusive rewards like our locally-roasted coffee, fabulous 'donut-chic' swag, and even a donut party for you and your friends!

Find the nearest Stan's and get directions.

Avoid the line and order ahead from down the street, across town, outer space, wherever you are!

Re-order your favorites with a single tap!

Leave your wallet at home and pay with the app, like magic.

Participate in exclusive app-only promotions like the donut royalty you are.

Send digital gift cards to that one friend you have that you know will have a life-changing epiphany upon trying a Biscoff Pocket.

Did we mention you get $2 back for every $25 you spend? Because that's pretty awesome.

Questions, comments, compliments or candid opinions? Drop us a line at stansdonutsandcoffee@thelevelup.com

Find us on Instagram @stansdonutschicago, Facebook (facebook.com/stansdonutschicago), and Twitter @StansDonutsCHI