Stake | Trade US Stocks for Android

By Stake Free

By Stake

Seize the market.

Stake breaks down the barriers to give you direct, real-time access to the biggest and most dynamic market on Earth. Plus get a free stock when you fund your account within 24 hours of creating it.

STAKE IS FAST

+ Quick and simple account set-up with digital verification.

+ Seamless money transfer, you will always get the real exchange rate.

+ Trade shares in seconds with an intuitive experience.

+ We digitally complete your US Tax Form. No waiting, no paperwork!

STAKE IS SOPHISTICATED

+ Day trading on unsettled funds available.

+ Take control with advanced order types.

+ Trade like the pros with analyst ratings and full company financials.

+ Trade fractional or whole shares to buy any stock you want.

STAKE IS AFFORDABLE

+ No commission or FX fees on trades, including advanced orders and fractional shares.

+ Full transparency with no hidden fees.

+ No lock-ins or commitments.

STAKE IS SECURE

+ Stake and its partners are regulated in the UK, US, Brazil and Australia.

+ Your money is held in a fully-regulated US trading account in USD.

+ Securities in your account are insured up to $500k under SIPC.

+ Actually own US shares with all shares held in your name.

What the experts say:

Stake is a game changer. - Motley Fool

Stake to disrupt the investment scene with $0 brokerage. - Canstar

What our customers say:

Stake takes away all the pain of investing. - Jason T.

Super easy to use, literally buy shares in seconds. - Brad Y.

Seize the opportunity of the US market on Stake - simply, securely and more affordably than ever. Its time to trade up.

Download now.

The information on our website or our mobile application is not intended to be an inducement, offer or solicitation to anyone outside of Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and the United Kingdom or in any jurisdiction in which Stake is not regulated or able to market its services.

At Stake, were focused on giving you a better investing experience but we dont take into account your personal objectives, circumstances or financial needs.

Any advice is of a general nature only. As investments carry risk, before making any investment decision, please consider if its right for you and seek appropriate taxation and legal advice.

Please view our disclosures at https://hellostake.com/docs/disclosures/

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.5.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
